5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2024 Training Camp
2. MarShawn Lloyd Has a Monster Training Camp
Josh Jacobs was brought in as one of the Packers' prize free agent signings to replace fan-favorite Aaron Jones. However, don't expect Jacobs to get a ton of work, as Green Bay hopes to keep him fresh and healthy for the entire season.
AJ Dillon is also a veteran with a very good understanding of the offense, despite him still needing to prove his worth to the team. That should open the door for third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd to have a monster training camp.
Lloyd will likely get plenty of work in practice and preseason games. He has a nice burst, which could be the long-term solution for running back. That progression will start immediately, as he'll be locked in a heated battle with Dillon and need to earn playing time from the beginning.
3. Jordan Morgan Wins Right Tackle Job
The Packers somewhat surprisingly used their first-round draft pick on Jordan Morgan. Despite playing offensive tackle throughout college, critics questioned whether his arms are long enough to play that position in the pros or if a move inside to guard would be more beneficial.
Morgan has been hellbent on proving he can be an offensive tackle in the NFL, and that will start in training camp.
Green Bay loves versatile offensive linemen and will take advantage of that fact on the right side. Zach Tom, last year's starter at right tackle, will move inside to right guard by the end of the preseason, allowing Morgan to start on the outside. That move will be based more on Sean Rhyan's struggles than anything related to Tom but will result in the rookie starting in Week 1.