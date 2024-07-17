5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2024 Training Camp
We've almost made it! After a long summer and offseason of no football, the Green Bay Packers will resume football activities on July 22nd when Training Camp starts. That also means it's time to make some bold predictions about what we'll see on the field.
Green Bay has competitions up and down their depth chart, setting the stage for some extremely entertaining roster battles. Let's dive into what we're about to see and make some bold predictions for the Packers' 2024 training camp.
1. Michael Pratt Wins Backup Quarterback Job
Jordan Love is the Packers' starting quarterback. Perhaps that's the only piece of information we know about the position heading into training camp.
Last year's backup, Sean Clifford, will be pushed by seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt every step of the way. Pratt broke records at Tulane last season (and throughout his career) and could be one of the steals of Day 3.
Pratt has already begun showing off his accuracy and decision-making in Organized Team Activities. He played well in those settings and can carry that over into training camp and beyond. That should make Clifford uncomfortable, as the 2023 fifth-rounder will have to prove his worth once again.
Clifford established confidence from the coaching staff thanks to his surprising play last year. He made the most of his opportunities in practices and preseason games but will have to do it again. The NFL moves quickly, and players can be passed over if they rely on previous work to win them jobs. Don't be surprised if/when Pratt surpasses Clifford on the depth chart by the end of the preseason.