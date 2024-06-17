5 Biggest Winners from Packers' Offseason Workouts
1. Bo Melton, Wide Receiver
It's been well-documented that Green Bay doesn't have a proven number-one wide receiver this season. However, just how deep they are at the position has flown under the radar.
Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed grab all the headlines. But guys like Bo Melton, Malik Health, Samori Toure, and Grant DuBose provide quality depth and competition.
Barring any major surprises, Melton and Heath should round out the roster as the fifth and sixth receivers. The depth chart is still uncertain, but Melton is making a strong push to be number five.
He seemingly came out of nowhere last season. He finished the season with 16 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown, but all of those stats came in the final four weeks. That included a six-catch, 105-yard performance in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. Melton also caught a pass in each of the Packers' playoff games, including a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Melton is well on his way to proving he wasn't just a flash in the pan. He hopes to carry his strong offseason workout program to training camp and beyond.
