5 Biggest Winners from Packers' Offseason Workouts
3. Carrington Valentine, Cornerback
Carrington Valentine had a solid rookie campaign as a 2023 seventh-round pick that saw him break up five passes and only allow a completion on 55.6 percent of pass attempts thrown his way. His significant playing time wasn't in the cards when he was drafted, with Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, and Eric Stokes all ahead of him on the depth chart.
Still, Valentine stepped up when his number was called. The coaches were happy with what they saw, but wanted more from Valentine in the offseason. Specifically in the weight room.
The Packers coaching staff wanted Valentine to add muscle to his slender frame. They felt that would be extremely helpful in Hafley's scheme where he wants his cornerbacks to challenge wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Valentine still has muscle to add, but got a great start. You could see his added muscle during OTAs and minicamp as well.
After another six weeks off before training camp, let's see what he looks like.