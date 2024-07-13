5 Big Reasons To Be Hyped About Packers Training Camp
4. Aggressive Defense
We've heard empty promises for years about how the upcoming season was going to be different for the Packers' defense, about how this was the year they were going to be aggressive. Sometimes, these promises never materialized, and sometimes, they lasted for a few weeks or even months. However, they never lasted for a full season or anywhere close.
This time could be different, as new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley actually has a history of implementing aggressive defensive schemes. That emphasis and switching to a 4-3 scheme will be exciting to watch in training camp.
From the defensive tackles to the safeties, Hafley wants his guys to get after it. No longer will they sit back and let the action come to them. Now, they must attack and make a play on the ball. That energy and aggressive mindset will be new for this team. Their best players haven't played up to their full potential for too long. Maybe that will shift under the new regime.
5. Versatile Defense
Hafley wants his defense to be aggressive and versatile. Similar to how the Packers value offensive linemen who can play multiple positions, they also want defenders who can line up in different spots on the field.
Safety is probably the best example of that expectation. Their high-profile free agent signing, Xavier McKinney, is expected to line up all over the field. As the deep safety, in the slot, in the box, and even at linebacker. You name it, and he'll probably spend some time there. Green Bay also drafted other safeties who can line up in multiple alignments. It will be fun to watch the unpredictability and confusion this unit can create with its versatile and aggressive schemes.
