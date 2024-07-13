5 Big Reasons To Be Hyped About Packers Training Camp
2. Exciting Receivers
Part of what makes Love so exciting to watch is who he is throwing to. Green Bay has done a tremendous job of putting young weapons around him at every position. It's fair to say they've accumulated their fair share of lottery tickets, hoping one will hit in the very near future.
Starting at tight end, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft bring different skill sets to the table, making each of them exciting. Musgrave is an athletic freak and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He has an elite blend of size and speed. Kraft is better after the catch. He can exploit defenses in the middle of the field and rack up YAC.
Moving to the outside, the wide receivers bring diverse attributes that will allow them to succeed in every alignment and in every portion of the field. Christian Watson can blow the top off the defense. Romeo Doubs is a precise route-runner who can make tough catches. Dontayvion Wicks has some Davante Adams in him, and Jayden Reed is a nightmare in the slot. Who is going to step up and take their game to the next level this season?
3. Competition Everywhere
We already got a little taste of the competition we're about to see from the tight end and wide receiver group. However, those battles carry to just about every position on the Packers' roster, from backup quarterback to running back to the offensive line and to just about every position on the defense. Most players are going to be pushed for playing time in training camp and beyond, which is awesome for fans.