5 Best Kept Secrets on Green Bay Packers' Roster
2. Zach Tom, Offensive Tackle
There were a lot of eyes on the Packers' offensive line last season. When David Bakhtiari went down with an injury after Week One, fans wondered whether Rasheed Walker could hold down the fort at left tackle. Center Josh Myers was also a topic of conversation thanks to his underwhelming play.
However, there were relatively few questions about Zach Tom's ability to be the Packers' starting right tackle despite only starting five games during his rookie season. As soon as he showed up to training camp, everyone assumed he would be a starter. The only question was where.
It turned out that the assumption was correct. Tom dominated all season long, earning PFF's 15th-best grade among 81 eligible offensive tackles. Tom is entering the 2024 NFL season as a secret once again, lacking the recognition he deserves after a stellar campaign. Let's see if he can flip that script and become one of the more talked-about offensive linemen after this season.
1. Bo Melton, Wide Receiver
The Packers' wide receivers have been the topic of conversation this offseason. It's been well-documented that they don't have a clear number one option who has emerged, but have four very good receivers in Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Heck, even Malik Heath gets a mention from time to time.
Bo Melton, unfortunately, usually gets left out of that conversation. He made his NFL debut in Week 12 but only played two offensive snaps. Week 15 is when he really got an opportunity, catching 16 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown over the final four games. That included the Packers' first 100-yard receiving game of the season when he went for 105 against the Vikings in Week 17.
Melton continues to impress the coaching staff and isn't going away quietly. It will be intriguing to see how he challenges the wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.