49ers Add to Packers Rivalry by Poaching Free Agent
Former Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor will head out west to join the San Francisco 49ers.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers running back room looks slightly different this offseason as they signed former Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs to replace Aaron Jones. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings after the Packers released him at the start of free agency.
Along with Jacobs, the Packers re-signed AJ Dillion as the RB2, but there was a question mark surrounding who would be the third running back.
That question likely has been answered for now as former Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
With Taylor not returning to Green Bay, the Packers will likely depend on Emmanuel Wilson or Ellis Merriweather as the third running back.
The 25-year-old Taylor played 11 games last season with the Packers, recording 141 yards on 32 carries. Taylor also played a small role in Green Bay’s passing game with 11 receptions (17 targets) for 49 yards.
Taylor’s best game last season was in Week 14 against the New York Giants, posting 30 yards on four carries and two receptions (two targets) for 22 yards. The 6-foot-2 running back spent the last three seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.
The former University of Memphis standout will join a 49ers’ backfield, which features Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason. Taylor faces an uphill battle in San Francisco as Mason has played well in spurts over the last two seasons.
