4 Wide Receivers for Packers to Draft Following the Combine
Brian Gutekunst hasn't ruled out drafting a wide receiver. Here are four prospects the Packers should consider drafting with one of their Day 2 picks.
By Cem Yolbulan
Luke McCaffrey, Rice
Another wide receiver prospect who is coming from NFL royalty bloodlines is Luke McCaffrey, son of three-time Super Bowl winner Ed McCaffrey and younger brother of future Hall of Famer Christian McCaffrey.
Luke McCaffrey was a relative unknown heading into the NFL Combine but drew significant attention when he beat his brother in the 40-yard dash.
After starting his collegiate career as a quarterback, Luke followed in his father's footsteps and switched to a full-time receiver role. He immediately became one of the best receivers in the AAC, finishing 2023 with 71 catches, 992 yards, and 13 touchdowns in as many games.
McCaffrey lacks the high upside some of the names mentioned on this list have, but he has the potential to be a very valuable scheme-specific player. Unlike his father, he struggles with blocking and doesn't have the explosion and vertical speed that elite receivers have.
He projects to be more of a slot receiver thanks to his IQ and ability to make contested catches. Similar to his brother, he has the on-ground speed to pick up yards after he breaks the first tackle.
If the Packers want a high-floor, low-ceiling type of player, McCaffrey could be their guy. Plus, he should be available on Day 3 after the Packers addressed the most imminent needs in earlier rounds.