4 Wide Receivers for Packers to Draft Following the Combine
Brian Gutekunst hasn't ruled out drafting a wide receiver. Here are four prospects the Packers should consider drafting with one of their Day 2 picks.
By Cem Yolbulan
Brenden Rice, USC
Despite being under the overwhelming shadow of his Hall of Famer father, Jerry Rice, Brenden has managed to carve out an impressive collegiate career of his own.
After being a three-star recruit for the University of Colorado, Rice's career didn't take off until he transferred to the University of Southern California in 2022. In his senior year, Brenden had 45 receptions, 791 yards, and 12 touchdowns in as many games.
Brenden Rice is a scoring machine who has a touchdown for every 5.2 catches. He also averaged a very solid 17.6 yards per catch in 2023. He projects to be a big-play threat.
There aren't too many prospects who have been blessed with the genetics that Brenden has. This is showcased by his 6-3, 215-pound frame, as close to a prototypical X-receiver you are going to get in the NFL. He is big, strong, and has excellent speed for his size. His wide catch radius will make him a solid red-zone and third-down target for Jordan Love.
Rice is currently no. 76 on PFF's big board and has been mocked as a third-round or fourth-round pick in most drafts. The Packers could certainly use this playmaking threat with one of their Day 2 or Day 3 picks.