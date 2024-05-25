4 Players the Bucks Should Target on the Trade Market This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
If the Bucks can't get Andrew Wiggins, another combo forward they can consider is Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. Kuzma provides a lot of the similar things Wiggins does on a cheaper contract that pays him $23.5 million next season.
Kuzma isn't the defensive stalwart Wiggins or Caruso is but he has impressive versatility. He can shoot, score, pass, and defend all at a respectable level. He doesn't have too many weaknesses in his game.
Plus, the 28-year-old forward has proven that he can fit next to superstars. He is the type of player who plays better when his role is reduced. He previously played a critical role on the Lakers' 2020 championship team next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He could replicate that in Milwaukee as a fourth or fifth option on the team.
Kuzma is presumably cheaper than the previous names mentioned on this list. The Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild and they would likely part ways with Kuzma for a first-round pick. The Bucks should seriously consider him as an option.