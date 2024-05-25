4 Players the Bucks Should Target on the Trade Market This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
If the Bucks want to go for a frontcourt player, they will have some options there as well. Considering that the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing is the core of this team, surrounding them with three-and-D players makes plenty of sense.
And it doesn't get much better than Andrew Wiggins when it comes to three-and-D.
Wiggins didn't have the best year with the Warriors last season. He finished with a career-low 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, even losing his starting spot at one point in the season. His playing time was reduced all the way down to 27 minutes per game.
Bucks fans might not be impressed by these numbers but they have to remember that this decline is the reason why they could even think about trading for Wiggins.
Only two seasons ago, Wiggins was one of the best two-way wings in the NBA, playing a massive part in Golden State's championship. He was regularly guarding the best wing on the other team while hitting threes at a solid clip and attacking the rim relentlessly. That was when he earned his first All-Star honors.
Wiggins has two more seasons on his contract with an average of $27 million per year. If the Warriors want to move on from him for financial reasons, the Bucks should be prepared to make an offer.