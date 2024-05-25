4 Players the Bucks Should Target on the Trade Market This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks will almost certainly be one of the most active teams this offseason. They have the No. 1 overall pick and have every reason to rebuild after the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray experiment blew up in their faces.
Murray is on a very team-friendly contract that goes out all the way to the end of the 2026-27 season. He makes $25.5 million for next season, making it easier for Milwaukee to match salaries. A deal involving Portis, Connaughton, and another young player, on top of an unprotected draft pick should be enough to get it done.
The 27-year-old combo guard didn't quite work out in Atlanta but he is still a valuable player. He has steadily improved his three-point shot, hitting a career-high 2.6 threes last season on 36.3% shooting. He can run a pick-and-roll, create shots for others, and score in a variety of ways.
Defensively, he is not the wrecking ball he used to be when he was in San Antonio but he is still an above-average option there, making him a good fit next to Lillard. He can take on the tough defensive assignments on the perimeter while Lillard can conserve his energy for the offensive end.