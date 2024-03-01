4 Packers Who Will Lose Their Roster Spot to a Rookie in the NFL Draft
These Packers will likely be replaced by newly-drafted prospects this offseason.
By Cem Yolbulan
A.J. Dillon, RB
Despite getting plenty of chances and playing the most snaps out of all running backs on the team, A.J. Dillon failed to have the breakout season Packers fans were hoping for. The 25-year-old was still solid and productive but his playmaking ability left plenty to be desired.
Dillon is hitting free agency this offseason and it's hard to justify bringing him back considering Aaron Jones will likely return. Having a rusher familiar with the offense is helpful and Dillon is useful in keeping Jones' snap count under control, but his production is easily replaceable.
His yards per carry have decreased every season in his four-year career and in 2023, he only averaged a measly 3.4 per attempt. He finished with career-low two rushing touchdowns after scoring seven the year prior.
The former second-round pick will presumably get offers and an opportunity for a big role elsewhere. The Packers don't need to beat those offers as it wouldn't be too difficult to find a running back in the middle rounds of the draft who could provide what Dillon does. If anything, a shiftier rusher with a higher upside can easily be found. Having a rookie running back under team control for four years is a great way to use resources in the NFL.