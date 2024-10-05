4 Packers Who Could Be Traded by the End of October
Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon finds himself in a precarious spot, both financially and on the field. While he’s electrified fans with his kick returns, his defensive play continues to frustrate. Now, the Packers have to ask themselves a tough question: Is Nixon worth the cap hit, or is it time to explore other options?
Nixon burst onto the scene after Green Bay poached him from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, and he quickly became a fan favorite with his dynamic special teams play. But for every electric return, there’s been an equal share of struggles in coverage.
His performance has plateaued, and his PFF grade of 62.1 ranks him 55th among 97 eligible cornerbacks this season. It’s not a disastrous grade, but it’s right in line with his mediocre numbers from the previous two seasons.
Nixon’s been a popular target for opposing quarterbacks. This season, he’s been thrown at 20 times, allowing 13 completions (a 65 percent completion rate) for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He's also been flagged for defensive pass interference once, with just one pass breakup to show for his efforts.
Of course, Nixon’s job isn’t just about playing corner—he’s still one of the league’s best kick returners, and that can’t be undervalued. However, the NFL’s recent rule changes regarding kickoffs have diminished his impact in that area, making his defensive shortcomings more glaring. Add to that the Packers’ ongoing struggles with cornerback depth—Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine have both dealt with injuries—and Nixon’s status becomes even more uncertain.
His saving grace could be the lack of healthy bodies behind him, but as Alexander and Valentine recover, Nixon’s defensive role could diminish. The Packers may even experiment with using safety Javon Bullard in the slot, leaving Nixon as the odd man out.
This is a critical stretch for Nixon. His roster spot might be safe for now due to necessity, but as the season progresses and Green Bay's cornerbacks heal, the clock is ticking for him to prove he’s more than just a returner.