4 Packers Who Could Be Traded by the End of October
Preston Smith
The Packers' defensive ends have been more bark than bite to begin the season despite preseason promises of a relentless pass rush. Instead of a fearsome, aggressive unit living in opposing backfields, the Packers’ edge rushers have been more like timid puppies, unable to generate consistent pressure on quarterbacks.
Among this group, Preston Smith is playing better than most, but even his solid performance comes with a significant caveat—his contract. Smith has been reliable if unspectacular, setting the edge well and providing the occasional splash play. However, given his contract situation, the Packers would be wise to explore their options.
In 2024, Smith is slated to carry a $17.5 million cap hit, a number that balloons further over the final two years of his deal. It’s not hard to see why Green Bay may be tempted to move on.
If they decide to part ways with Smith after the season, they’d be left with a hefty dead cap number. The same financial pain applies if they move him before the trade deadline—but at least a trade would net the Packers some draft capital in return.
It’s a tough decision, particularly for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Smith remains a key veteran presence, and letting him go could leave a leadership void in a position group that hasn’t lived up to expectations. However, in a league where the future often comes before sentimentality, it may be a smart long-term play to explore trade options while Smith still holds value.