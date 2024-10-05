4 Packers Who Could Be Traded by the End of October
Josh Myers
Josh Myers is another name to keep an eye on as the NFL trade deadline approaches, particularly if the Packers decide to shake up their offensive line.
The former second-round pick has had his fair share of ups and downs during his three-plus years in Green Bay. Myers has started all 44 games he's played in, but his tenure with the Packers has largely been defined by inconsistency.
Despite being handed the starting job out of the gate, Myers is a JAG (just a guy) rather than an anchor on the offensive line.
Pro Football Focus grades regularly rank him near the bottom tier of NFL centers, and he hasn’t exactly made himself indispensable. His struggles have left the door open for the Packers to search for an upgrade at center, whether it be through internal competition or outside acquisitions.
On one hand, the safe play for Green Bay is to ride it out with Myers through the end of the 2024 season. That would provide consistency at a critical position, allowing Myers to finish out the year while giving rookie Jacob Monk valuable time to develop. It would also set the stage for the Packers to address center in the 2025 offseason, either via the draft or free agency.
On the other hand, there’s a case to be made for moving on from Myers sooner rather than later. If the right deal materializes, Green Bay could trade him and experiment with moving Rhyan or Morgan inside to center, using the other to fill the void at right guard. This would give the Packers an early look at their post-Myers future, while potentially upgrading the interior line immediately.
The one thing working in Myers’ favor is his recent improvement. Over the last couple of games, he’s shown some of the best form of his career, making it more difficult to justify a mid-season trade. But with his future in Green Bay still uncertain, Myers will need to sustain this level of play to cement his role on the team moving forward. Otherwise, the Packers may decide to cash in on his trade value now and move forward with a fresh approach at center.