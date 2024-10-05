4 Packers Who Could Be Traded by the End of October
The NFL doesn't quite operate like the NBA, where a flurry of trades often defines the days leading up to the trade deadline. Still, that doesn't mean the Green Bay Packers should sit on their hands.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has proven he's open to shaking things up to meet the needs of his team. He's dipped into free agency for key additions like Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs and isn't afraid to make trades either—last season, he shipped Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills for draft capital.
With the NFL's trade deadline just a little over a month away—Tuesday, November 5th—now is a good time to assess which Packers could be moved. Here are four players who could find themselves on the trading block by the end of October.
Andre Dillard
The Packers signed Andre Dillard in free agency this year to serve as their swing tackle behind Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom. On paper, it seemed like a savvy move. Dillard was supposed to offer veteran depth in case one of the starting tackles went down with an injury. But things haven't quite panned out that way.
Dillard hasn’t played a single offensive snap through four games, leaving his place on the depth chart in question.
Even more telling, if either Walker or Tom were to miss time, 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan—who’s currently nursing an injury of his own—is the more likely candidate to step in at tackle. Morgan nearly won the starting right guard job over Sean Rhyan before his injury and has flashed enough potential to surpass Dillard in the pecking order.
Given Dillard’s one-year deal and the fact that he’s seemingly fallen out of favor in Green Bay, it might make sense to ship him off to a team more desperate for offensive line help. While the return on a trade would likely be minimal—a late-round pick—something is better than nothing for a player who might not see the field this season.