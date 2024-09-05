4 Packers Starters Who Will be Benched This Season
Eric Wilson
Eric Wilson might be the most likely Packers starter to eventually find himself on the bench this season, but not necessarily because of his own performance. Rather, it’s the talent waiting behind him on the depth chart that could push him out of the starting lineup.
When Green Bay brought in Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator, it was clear the team needed an upgrade at linebacker. The release of former All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell left a significant gap, and the Packers acted quickly, drafting two highly regarded rookies—Edgerrin Cooper in the second round and Ty’ron Hopper in the third. Both were seen as future cornerstones for Green Bay’s defense, expected to push for starting roles or at least significant snaps early in their careers.
However, injuries threw a wrench into those plans. Both Cooper and Hopper missed valuable practice time during camp and preseason, battling multiple setbacks that slowed their ability to learn the defense and make an impact. That opened the door for Wilson, a solid but unspectacular veteran, to claim the starting spot alongside Quay Walker.
While Wilson earned the job with steady play, the long-term plan for the Packers at linebacker is clearly centered around Cooper and Hopper. Both are now healthy and practicing, and it's only a matter of time before their superior athleticism and upside begin to show. As the season progresses and the rookies get more comfortable in Hafley’s system, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of them take over Wilson’s spot in the lineup.
More Packers news and rumors: