4 Packers Starters Who Will be Benched This Season
TJ Slaton
TJ Slaton has been one of the more underrated success stories for the Packers since they drafted him 173rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
From the moment he entered the league, he earned his spot in the defensive line rotation, and what’s been most impressive is his year-by-year improvement. Slaton’s development has been steady, and in 2024, he finds himself as a key figure in Green Bay’s defensive front.
Slaton's power and explosiveness have made him a perfect fit for the Packers, initially drafted as a space-eater in their former 3-4 scheme. Yet, he’s proven to be much more than a gap-filler.
With the transition to a 4-3 defense under new coordinator Jeff Hafley, Slaton’s versatility has come into play. He’s more than just a big body in the trenches—Slaton uses his strength and surprising burst to wreak havoc in the backfield, both in terms of run-stuffing and quarterback pressures.
That relentless, ferocious style allowed him to edge out Devonte Wyatt, a former first-round pick, for a starting role on the defensive line.
However, Wyatt isn’t far behind. While Wyatt’s NFL career started slower than expected, he’s begun to flash the athleticism and upside that made him a first-round selection. Wyatt’s physical traits give him a ceiling that may be higher than Slaton’s, and as his development continues, it could be only a matter of time before the coaching staff decides to give him more snaps.
For now, Slaton holds the upper hand with his experience and refined skillset, but he’ll need to stay sharp to keep his spot as Wyatt’s continued growth looms large in the Packers’ plans.