4 Packers Starters Who Will be Benched This Season
Josh Myers
Josh Myers is another offensive lineman on the Packers who could find himself riding the bench sooner rather than later. Drafted in the second round of 2020, Myers was quickly handed the starting center job. His high football IQ and ability to diagnose defensive schemes made him the logical choice to anchor the line from the start.
However, intelligence and recognition alone haven’t been enough to cement Myers as a long-term fixture. While he’s been serviceable, Myers has struggled with consistency and athleticism, which has led to subpar performances, particularly in more demanding matchups. His lack of agility has been exploited by quicker defensive tackles, and he’s shown difficulty adjusting to the speed and strength of NFL opponents over the course of a season.
That inconsistency opens the door for a possible change at center, and it’s where Rhyan could once again come into the picture.
If Rhyan, as expected, loses his spot at right guard to first-rounder Jordan Morgan, there’s a chance he could slide over to the center position. The Packers’ philosophy under LaFleur has always been to field the best five offensive linemen, regardless of position. Given Rhyan’s versatility, he could be a better fit at center than Myers, providing a more athletic and stable option in the middle of the line.
For Myers, that means he’s on thin ice. If he doesn’t improve his play early in the season, Rhyan—or even another versatile lineman—could step in and push him out of the starting lineup.