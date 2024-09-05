4 Packers Starters Who Will be Benched This Season
The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2024 season with high hopes and the goal of building on last year’s late-season surge. But in the NFL, very rarely do things go as planned, and even the most optimistic of teams encounter drama along the way.
This season, the Packers saw some unexpected developments during training camp, as competitions at multiple positions opened the door for surprise starters to win jobs over presumed favorites.
However, not all fast starts last, and several of these newly crowned starters could be overtaken by midseason. Whether due to inconsistency, injury, or just superior talent waiting in the wings, here are four Packers players who may find themselves on the bench at some point during the season.
Sean Rhyan
Sean Rhyan, listed as the starting right guard on the Packers' unofficial depth chart, may have earned the starting job heading into Week 1, but his hold on that position is tenuous at best.
Rhyan stepped in during training camp after first-round pick Jordan Morgan suffered an injury, and while he capitalized on the opportunity, the writing is on the wall for Morgan to eventually take over.
Morgan, who was viewed as the frontrunner before his injury, is an athletic powerhouse with the pedigree to become a mainstay on the offensive line. Rhyan’s solid play in the preseason may have earned him a temporary spot as the starter, but it feels inevitable that Morgan will regain the position as soon as he is healthy and fully acclimated.
Head coach Matt LaFleur has refused to tip his hand, but if Rhyan struggles or falters early in the season, Morgan will likely step in and take over for good.