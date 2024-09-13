4 Packers Starters Who Already Need to Be Benched
Luke Musgrave
This might feel like cheating since Luke Musgrave was essentially benched in Week 1 after playing just 17 offensive snaps, but given that he technically started, we’ll include him in this conversation.
Musgrave was the presumed starter throughout the preseason, taking most of the first-team reps as fellow second-year tight end Tucker Kraft worked his way back from a torn pectoral muscle. Musgrave, with his elite combination of speed and size, looks like a physically gifted prospect who could evolve into a dangerous offensive weapon for the Packers. His athleticism is undeniable, and in theory, he should be striking fear into opposing defenses.
However, the Packers value blocking at the tight end position, and that’s where Musgrave is lacking. He’s a mediocre blocker at best, which doesn’t align with the Packers' priorities in a balanced offensive scheme.
Enter Kraft, who may not excel in any one area, but is solid across the board. He logged a massive 64 snaps against the Eagles, showcasing his versatility as both a blocker and a receiver. Kraft had a nice showing, and his ability to do a bit of everything could make him the better fit for Green Bay’s offense.
Musgrave's struggles culminated in a key moment when Jordan Love’s interception came on a pass intended for him, and Musgrave seemed to misread his route. The talent is there, so he’ll still see playing time, but it’s becoming clearer that Kraft may be the more complete tight end and should take over as the formal starter sooner rather than later.