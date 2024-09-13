4 Packers Starters Who Already Need to Be Benched
Josh Myers
Josh Myers' disappointing tenure as the Packers' starting center trudged on in Week 1, where he posted the third-worst PFF grade among all NFL centers. Not great, Bob.
Myers was responsible for allowing two quarterback hurries, and his run-blocking was less than stellar. He was a major factor in Green Bay’s inability to establish the run early, leading to a sluggish offensive start. The Packers need better play from the center position, especially given the importance of controlling the trenches.
With a heated competition brewing at right guard between rookie Jordan Morgan and Sean Rhyan, it’s plausible that one of them could slide over to center. The Packers have a longstanding philosophy of getting their five best linemen on the field, and right now, it seems both Morgan and Rhyan are more capable than Myers. A change may be imminent if Myers continues to struggle.
Isaiah McDuffie
Rookie Edgerrin Cooper made a strong case for more playing time after a dynamic 11-snap debut in Week 1. He showcased his athleticism and tenacity, flying around the field and making impactful plays. Cooper’s performance provided a spark in an otherwise shaky defensive showing.
The big question is: who does Cooper replace in the starting lineup? Based on Week 1, the answer is clear—Isaiah McDuffie.
McDuffie struggled mightily, earning the Packers' lowest PFF grade. His tackling was inconsistent, recording just three tackles while missing two, and he also allowed two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Given McDuffie’s rough outing and Cooper’s promise, it feels like only a matter of time before the rookie steps into a starting role. Cooper’s injuries may have slowed his ascent in training camp, but his rise up the depth chart seems inevitable.