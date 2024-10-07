4 Packers Starters Who Need to be Benched After Week 5
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes had a tough day at the office on Sunday, and tough might be putting it lightly.
Matthew Stafford went after Stokes from the jump, and the Packers' former first-round pick looked out of sorts all game long. The Rams were without their top two receivers, yet it didn’t matter—Stokes struggled to contain anyone lined up across from him.
By the time the dust settled, he allowed seven receptions on ten targets (a 70 percent completion rate) for 65 yards and a touchdown. His inability to stick with receivers on short, quick routes was glaring. The Rams schemed him into mismatches, and Stokes simply couldn’t adjust, looking a step behind at every turn.
On the season, the numbers are equally concerning. Stokes has given up 20 receptions—ranking him 20th in the NFL—and 225 receiving yards (18th most), along with two touchdowns (tied for 14th worst). What’s worse is he has yet to record an interception or even a pass breakup, a troubling sign for a player who was once thought to be a rising star.
With Jaire Alexander nearing a return and Carrington Valentine returning to action on Sunday, Stokes’ time as a starting cornerback could be in jeopardy. Heck, the Packers even experimented with Keisean Nixon on the outside against the Rams, which speaks volumes about their growing concerns with Stokes’ play.
If Stokes doesn’t turn it around soon, the Packers’ front office will have an easy decision to make when free agency rolls around next year. The harsh reality is that he has been playing himself off the field, and the defense might be better for it once reinforcements are healthy.
