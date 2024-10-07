4 Packers Starters Who Need to be Benched After Week 5
Quay Walker/Isaiah McDuffie
At this point, this column might as well be called the "Bench Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie" watch. The duo's struggles at linebacker have been consistent and glaring through the first five weeks of the season, and their performance against the Rams was no different.
Walker is running out of excuses. He makes even the routine plays look difficult, often tackling on the wrong side of the line of scrimmage—typically after the opposing team has already moved the chains.
Despite his athleticism, Walker’s misreads are killing the Packers’ defense. Even when he charges through the backfield, his timing and positioning are off, which disrupts the flow of the entire defense.
McDuffie is struggling right alongside him. Without Walker’s physical gifts, McDuffie has even less room for error, and his lack of range and burst only compounds his issues.
His deficiencies in coverage were on full display as he and Walker combined to allow eight receptions for 77 yards. To make matters worse, both missed tackles in critical situations, further exposing the Packers' defensive woes.
The silver lining is Rookie Edgerrin Cooper is quietly forcing his way up the depth chart.
Cooper logged a season-high 30 snaps in Week 5 and made the most of them. He racked up three tackles, including two defensive stops and a sack, while allowing only one reception for seven yards.
Cooper’s athleticism jumps off the screen, and his instinctual play has been a breath of fresh air. The Packers may have found a future star in Cooper, and with Walker and McDuffie struggling, it’s time for the coaching staff to give the rookie an extended look.