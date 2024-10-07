4 Packers Starters Who Need to be Benched After Week 5
The Green Bay Packers may have escaped Los Angeles with a 24-19 victory, pushing their record to 3-2, but the win was anything but convincing.
They flirted with disaster several times and didn't play very well on either side of the ball. It took a last-minute stop to secure the victory against an even more under-manned Rams' squad.
Despite the result, glaring issues remain with several starters whose poor performances are dragging the team down. As the Packers look ahead, here are four starters who should be benched after Week 5.
Josh Myers
The writing may already be on the wall for Josh Myers. The Packers’ starting center is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and his play is making the decision to let him walk easy.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Myers ranks 33rd out of 35 qualified centers, and his Week 5 performance against the Rams was his worst yet—earning a dismal 38.5 overall grade.
The biggest concern wasn't the two pressures he allowed in pass protection but his dismal performance in run blocking. Myers repeatedly missed assignments, allowing Rams defenders to shoot through gaps and disrupt the Packers’ backfield. In a game that demanded strong interior play, Myers came up woefully short.
Green Bay isn’t without options on the offensive line. First-round rookie Jordan Morgan could slide into the lineup, and the Packers could shift their line to stabilize the center position. With Myers continuing to struggle, it's time for the coaching staff to seriously consider making a change before it's too late.