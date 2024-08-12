4 Packers on Thin Ice After Preseason Week 1
Bo Melton
The Packers sport one of the deepest and most intriguing wide receiver groups in the entire NFL. They entered training camp with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed as locks to make the roster. All four receivers are ascending playmakers with bright futures.
Malik Heath and Bo Melton were the two slated behind them who would likely make the roster. Heath is a willing blocker who does all the dirty work in the run game and on special teams. That's what the Packers like out of their fifth or sixth wideout, who is unlikely to be needed much in the passing game due to the litany of pass-catching threats out of the backfield, at receiver, and tight end.
Melton is the more dangerous receiver of the two. He had Green Bay's first 100-yard receiving game last season. The coaches seemingly trust him after his strong finish to the season, implementing an end-around/jet sweep that they have run multiple times in practice.
We saw that play against Cleveland as well. Unfortunately, Melton fumbled the handoff, turning what could've been a nice gain into a minimal one. Even though it was unclear who was at fault for the messy exchange, Melton dropped two of his four targets and finished the day with one reception for 12 yards.
That's especially troublesome for Melton due to the resurgence of Grant DuBose. DuBose was a seventh-round pick in 2023 but missed most of training camp due to an injury.
However, he's been healthy this preseason and is hunting for a roster spot. On Saturday, he led the team in receptions (five) and receiving yards (66). The combination means Melton is in trouble after the first preseason game.
