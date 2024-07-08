4 Packers on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Green Bay Packers fans across the country are pumped because this year's training camp is less than three weeks away. The summer practices will be held at Ray Nitschke Field per usual, beginning on July 22 as the Packers attempt to build off last season's campaign that saw them reach the NFC Divisional Round.
But as great as the last campaign was, the Packers must continue to improve. That means head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff will face some tough decisions at camp as they prepare to leave it with the best 53-man roster possible if they want to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 2011.
With that in mind, let's check out these four Packers who are on the bubble heading into training camp.
1. Royce Newman, OG
Remember when it looked like Royce Newman was going to be a mainstay on Green Bay's offensive line? After all, the ex-Ole Miss guard — who was drafted 142nd overall in 2021 — started in 16 of 17 games as a rookie and looked fairly decent in the role.
However, that's where things changed. Even though he's yet to miss a game in his young NFL career, Newman's opportunities are diminishing. After starting in all but one game as a rookie, he only started six in 2022 before dropping to two last season. He also went from logging 1,084 offensive snaps in Year 1 to a combined 634 over the past two seasons.
A lack of results also paints a grim outlook for Newman's future. While some players can contribute despite limited opportunities, that wasn't the case for the 26-year-old. Pro Football Focus gave the ex-Rebel a 52.2 pass block grade after surrendering 10 pressures on 120 passing downs on top of a career-worst 43.3 run block grade.
With the Packers' offensive weapons needing the best blocking possible to succeed, Newman's days in Green Bay could be over. Management can free up $3.1 million by cutting or trading him, per Spotrac. That type of financial help can flesh out other areas of the roster — especially when more players become available once cuts begin.