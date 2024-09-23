4 Packers Newcomers Who Are On Fire to Start the Season
Josh Jacobs
Last, but certainly not least, is running back Josh Jacobs.
Although Jacobs had a "quiet" outing in Week 3 against the Titans—posting 14 carries for just 43 yards (3.1 yards per carry)—he’s been the Packers’ workhorse through the first three games of the season. With Jordan Love sidelined for the last two games due to a sprained MCL, the Packers have leaned heavily on Jacobs to carry the offense, and he’s delivered.
Jacobs is tied with San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason for the league lead in carries with 48, and he currently ranks third in the NFL in total rushing yards with 235. He’s also chipped in with three receptions for 25 yards, showcasing his versatility.
While his efficiency—averaging 4.5 yards per carry—has room for improvement, it’s worth noting that the Packers have been without their starting quarterback. Defenses are keying in on the run, and yet, Jacobs has still managed to grind out tough yards and keep the offense afloat. Once Love returns, those rushing lanes should open up.
The Packers’ decision to replace longtime fan-favorite Aaron Jones with Jacobs in free agency raised eyebrows, especially after Jacobs’ underwhelming final season with the Raiders. Critics questioned whether Jacobs’ best days were behind him. But Jacobs has been quick to silence the doubters, showcasing his agility and ability to make defenders miss in tight spaces. His vision and patience are still elite, and his contributions have been pivotal to the Packers' 2-1 start.
This feels like the beginning of a reclamation season for Jacobs—a chance to prove he’s still one of the NFL’s premier backs. As the Packers look to steady their offense with Love's eventual return, Jacobs will continue to be the backbone of the ground game, carrying the load when it’s needed most.
