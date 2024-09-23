4 Packers Newcomers Who Are On Fire to Start the Season
Xavier McKinney
The crown jewel of the Packers' defense so far this season has been free-agent acquisition Xavier McKinney. Not only has McKinney lived up to the hefty four-year, $68 million contract he signed in the offseason, but he’s exceeded every expectation.
The Packers, desperate for a playmaker in their secondary, are reaping the benefits of this investment.
Green Bay's defense last year managed just seven interceptions—tying the franchise’s lowest mark ever. Fast forward to this season, and the Packers already have seven picks through three games, largely thanks to McKinney.
The NFL’s current leader in interceptions with three, McKinney has shown his ability to impact games in multiple ways. Whether it’s stepping in front of a pass deep downfield or reading the quarterback’s eyes to jump a short route, he’s proving to be the ballhawk the defense sorely lacked.
Beyond his playmaking in coverage, McKinney has been a force in run support. With 13 tackles on the season, he ranks fourth on the team, and he’s been flawless—literally. McKinney hasn’t missed a tackle yet, which is crucial in a defense that has struggled with fundamentals in past seasons.
For a defense that’s seen its fair share of coordinators and inconsistency, McKinney has been the stabilizing force they needed.
Through three games, he’s already emerged as a game-changer—a player who not only brings energy and big plays but also a calming presence to a defense looking to establish its identity. If his early performances are any indication, McKinney could be the anchor Green Bay builds its entire defense around moving forward.