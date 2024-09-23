4 Packers Newcomers Who Are On Fire to Start the Season
Javon Bullard
Like Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard was a second-round pick in this year’s draft. Unlike Cooper, however, Bullard locked down a full-time starting role from Week 1 and hasn’t looked back. He has quickly become a crucial part of the Packers' secondary, showing why general manager Brian Gutekunst might have struck gold with this pick.
Bullard earned the starting safety job over fellow rookie Evan Williams and veterans like Anthony Johnson, and he’s making that decision look like a home run.
Through the first three games of the season, Bullard ranks third on the team in tackles, with 16 total—trailing only Green Bay’s starting linebackers. Even more impressive is his efficiency as a tackler, having missed just one tackle all season. For a rookie playing in the NFL’s fast-paced defensive backfield, that’s no small feat.
In coverage, Bullard has been equally solid, holding his own in a league where rookies typically face a steep learning curve. His ability to read plays, make open-field tackles, and stay disciplined in pass coverage has been a major boost for the Packers’ defense.
While much of the attention in Green Bay’s secondary has gone to the play of Xavier McKinney (deservedly so), Bullard’s contributions shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s rare to see a rookie perform at such a high level in a starting role, and Bullard is proving to be a reliable presence for the Packers as they aim to maintain stability on defense. The future is bright for Bullard and the rest of the Packers' defense.