4 Packers Newcomers Who Are On Fire to Start the Season
The Green Bay Packers have had to grind out football games this season, thanks in part to untimely injuries to key players. But they've managed to keep pace, finding ways to win with some players pieced together on the fly.
A significant part of their early success is due to the contributions from several newcomers who have made an immediate impact. Whether through the draft or free agency, these players have helped carry the team forward. Here are four Packers newcomers who are on fire to begin the season.
Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper, the Packers’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hasn’t logged a ton of snaps on defense just yet, but the few he has played have been nothing short of electric. It won’t be long before Cooper becomes a bigger part of the rotation, especially considering the inconsistent performances from Isaiah McDuffie and Quay Walker ahead of him on the depth chart.
Cooper plays with a ferocity that jumps off the screen. He attacks the line of scrimmage like a missile, blowing up blockers and disrupting plays before they even have a chance to develop. His athleticism is unmistakable, and he brings a level of explosiveness that the Packers' linebacking corps has been lacking.
Despite his limited role so far, Green Bay has been bringing him along cautiously, recognizing the raw talent they have in him.
Against the Tennessee Titans, Cooper played 18 defensive snaps—doubling his season total. But in those snaps, he continued to flash, consistently finding himself in the right place at the right time. As the season progresses, expect Cooper to earn more playing time and cement himself as a key contributor on defense.