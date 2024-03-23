4 Packers Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
These players have plenty to prove to keep their roles ahead of the new season.
By Cem Yolbulan
Jaire Alexander, CB
Ok, this one is a bit different for obvious reasons. Jaire Alexander is an All-Pro caliber cornerback when he is available. There is no denying his ability and production when he is on the field. However, those times have been few and far between in the last three seasons, missing 24 games in that span.
This, combined with the fact that his contract extension worth four years, $84 million is through the end of the 2026 season, opened him up for various trade rumors and discussions.
However, the Packers showed no real desire to move on from him. In fact, they paid the Pro Bowl corner an $8 million roster bonus last week.
They will almost certainly enter the season with Alexander as their CB1. Yet, the veteran corner will be on a short leash. If he isn't able to stay healthy once again, his future with the team will be questioned. The success of this secondary depends very heavily on Alexander staying healthy but there will likely be additions in the draft to the cornerback room that will set the Packers up for the potential departure of Alexander over the next season.
