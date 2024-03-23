4 Packers Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
These players have plenty to prove to keep their roles ahead of the new season.
By Cem Yolbulan
Eric Stokes, CB
The Green Bay Packers transformed their defensive backfield in the offseason. This mostly came in the safety position with Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens departing and Xavier McKinney coming in.
The cornerback position had more talent coming into free agency, but it wasn't without question marks.
One of the biggest questions on that front is regarding Eric Stokes, entering his fourth year as a Packer. The former first-round selection showed immense potential early in his career considering his draft pedigree and promising rookie year. The following two seasons were vastly underwhelming as he struggled to stay healthy and played only 12 games.
And when he suited up, he wasn't effective whatsoever, allowing 123.5 and 145.3 passer ratings to quarterbacks when targeted in consecutive seasons.
Carrington Valentine emerged as a solid option after his good rookie season. He could easily take over Stokes in the rotation if the former Georgia standout continues to underwhelm. Plus, there are plenty of solid cornerback options in the draft that the Packers can consider as an upgrade over Stokes.