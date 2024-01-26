4 Packers Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers have some tough choices to make in free agency, but they shouldn't mind parting ways with some of their players.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Darnell Savage, S
Even though Savage didn't exactly fulfill the promise he showed in the first two seasons of his career as a Packer, he is still a valuable impact defender. He showed what he is capable of with the impressive pick-six against the Cowboys in the Wild Card game when he is at his best.
Unfortunately for the Packers, he hasn't been at his best all year. After Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option in 2023, he played a career-low 10 games with zero interceptions.
The former first-round pick can still live up to his potential as he is an elite athlete for his position. That's what made him such an intriguing talent, but his instincts and playmaking aren't good enough to be the primary option at safety. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a career-high 78.3 completion percentage in 2023.
Can a team bring him in and turn him into a star? Possible, but not probable.
The Packers don't have the financial means to take that flier on Savage. He simply disappointed too many times to deserve another chance in Green Bay.