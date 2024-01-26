4 Packers Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers have some tough choices to make in free agency, but they shouldn't mind parting ways with some of their players.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Josiah Deguara, TE
The Packers' third-round pick in the 2020 Draft never fulfilled the promise he showed when he was first drafted. Even though he got a decent amount of chances in his four seasons in Green Bay, he never demonstrated enough as a playmaker to warrant more snaps, or in this case, a new contract.
Deguara's role was severely reduced this season compared to the previous two years, as he finished the season with a total of 212 snaps and eight catches. The 245 yards and two touchdowns he had in 2021 will remain the high watermark of his career.
The hope for Deguara was for him to become a versatile H-back in Matt LaFleur's offensive system. He failed to provide much value neither as a blocker nor a pass catcher. He was a part of the special teams, but he doesn't bring much to the table for Green Bay to feel he is irreplaceable.
Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft showed enough promise as rookies last season that they are worthy of further development. It would be shocking if the Packers ended up missing Deguara.