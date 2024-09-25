4 Packers Demanding More Playing Time After Stellar Win vs Titans
Devonte Wyatt
There’s no sugarcoating this: Devonte Wyatt has been an absolute terror through the first three weeks of the NFL season.
Starting the year behind Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton on the depth chart, Wyatt has quickly shown he deserves more snaps—and it couldn’t come at a better time. Clark is off to a dismal start, ranking 122nd out of 129 qualified interior defensive linemen, according to PFF. Wyatt has not only leapfrogged Slaton but is pushing for even more playing time with his dominant play.
Through three games, Wyatt leads the Packers in sacks with three—matching the combined total of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.
His ability to disrupt the quarterback has been relentless, perfectly embodying the aggressive, get-after-it mentality that Hafley wants from his defensive front. Wyatt also leads the team in total pressures and ranks second in hurries. In a defense that has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush (outside of Week 3), Wyatt has been the outlier, wreaking havoc in the backfield.
But it’s not just his pass-rushing ability that’s standing out—Wyatt has been a force in the run game, too.
He’s staying disciplined in his assignments while still making impactful plays. PFF tracks a stat called “stops,” which measures when a defender makes a tackle that results in a successful play for the defense. Wyatt is second on the team in stops with six, despite playing only 25 rushing snaps. For comparison, Walker also has six stops, but it took him 61 rushing snaps to get there.
Wyatt’s slow start to his NFL career is officially behind him. He’s made massive strides in just a short time this season, and with the issues at defensive tackle and linebacker, Wyatt’s emergence is a breath of fresh air for this defense.