4 Packers Demanding More Playing Time After Stellar Win vs Titans
Kingsley Enagbare
On paper, the Packers boast one of the deepest defensive end rotations in the NFL, headlined by Pro Bowl hopeful Rashan Gary. After a slow start to his career, Gary has blossomed into one of the league’s premier edge rushers. He’s an athletic freak with a relentless motor that terrorizes quarterbacks on a weekly basis.
Lining up opposite Gary is veteran Preston Smith, whose game is defined by precision and finesse, compared to Gary’s raw power and speed. Together, they complement each other like peanut butter and jelly (or maybe more like a sledgehammer and scalpel).
Then there's Lukas Van Ness, the 2023 first-round pick who’s still learning the intricacies of the position. Van Ness is essentially Gary in his early years—an athletic marvel who doesn't yet have the full arsenal of pass-rushing moves but compensates with sheer effort. It’s the type of project the Packers’ coaching staff loves to mold.
And finally, there’s Kingsley Enagbare—the forgotten man in this rotation but perhaps the most impactful through the first three games. Despite being overshadowed by bigger names, Enagbare is quietly making his case for more snaps and more responsibility.
Take Week 3 against the Titans, for example. Enagbare absolutely torched Tennessee’s right tackle, leaving him flat-footed with a slick crossover move that resulted in a clean sack. His pass-rushing repertoire is more refined than you'd expect from someone in his rotational role, and he’s proven to be a valuable weapon in obvious passing situations.
With Gary and Smith entrenched as the starters and Van Ness still finding his footing, Enagbare is making it increasingly difficult for Hafley to keep him off the field. He’s not just earning more snaps—he’s demanding them.