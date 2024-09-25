4 Packers Demanding More Playing Time After Stellar Win vs Titans
Edgerrin Cooper
Where Wilson has stepped up in the Packers' backfield, Green Bay is still searching for someone to steady the ship at linebacker—and Edgerrin Cooper could be the answer.
Quay Walker, billed as the Packers' unquestioned starter heading into the season, has instead become their most glaring liability on defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker ranks 75th out of 77 qualified linebackers, a staggering fall from the potential he once showed.
His issues are varied but consistent: slow to diagnose plays, clogging the wrong lanes, and leaving gaping holes for opposing running backs to exploit. And when he does find himself in the right spot his tackling has been nothing short of a disaster. Walker is missing nearly 15% of his tackle attempts, the ninth-worst among the 40 players with at least 17 tackles this season.
For a defense that relies heavily on sound linebacker play, these struggles are impossible to ignore. The Packers need a change—and Cooper might be that change.
Cooper, a rookie, has played just 36 defensive snaps this season compared to Walker’s 186, but he's making the most of his limited opportunities. In the Week 3 win against the Titans, Cooper perfectly mirrored Tony Pollard on a key run play, filling the gap and limiting the gain. His instincts and athleticism pop on film, a stark contrast to the hesitancy we've seen from Walker.
It’s clear Cooper deserves more playing time, and it should come sooner rather than later. The Packers have a glaring issue in the middle of their defense, and Cooper's play thus far suggests he’s ready to take on a larger role. Green Bay can’t afford to wait much longer—the rookie could be the solution to an increasingly problematic linebacker situation.