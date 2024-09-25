4 Packers Demanding More Playing Time After Stellar Win vs Titans
The Green Bay Packers have strung together consecutive victories in impressive fashion, most recently in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.
It's been a testament to head coach Matt LaFleur's offensive acumen and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's sharp schemes. Together, they've shown why top-tier coaching can be a difference-maker in the NFL.
But it's not just the coaches who deserve the spotlight—several players have shined in limited roles and are making a strong case for more playing time. Let's dive into four Packers whose stellar play is demanding more snaps.
Emanuel Wilson
The Packers’ running back room has been a revolving door to start the season. AJ Dillon landed on season-ending injured reserve before the first snap of the season, and rookie MarShawn Lloyd has been hampered by injuries, missing two of the team's first three games. That thrust Emanuel Wilson into a larger role behind Josh Jacobs—and he's making the most of it.
Wilson’s burst has been a noticeable improvement since last year. He’s quicker to hit the hole, showing better vision and acceleration, and it's paying dividends.
The highlight of his Week 3 performance was a beautifully executed screen pass that Wilson turned into a 30-yard touchdown. His run after the catch was a masterclass in making defenders miss, using sharp cuts and bursts to leave would-be tacklers grasping at air.
While Jacobs remains the bell-cow back, Wilson has shown he’s more than capable of shouldering a bigger load. The Packers don’t need to wear Jacobs down early in the season, especially with Wilson proving he can handle significant snaps. Expect to see his role grow as Green Bay looks to maintain balance in the backfield.