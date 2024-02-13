4 Packers Cap Casualty Cuts to Save $50 Million This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers head into the NFL offseason with barely any salary cap space, which is why these four players could wind up being cut to save millions of dollars in the coming months.
4. RB Aaron Jones — Cap Savings: $11.8 Million Post-June 1
It was frustrating to be an Aaron Jones fan in 2023.
While there's no denying the veteran running back's talent, he was limited to just 11 games due to injury and finished the year with 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 142 carries. Despite those injury woes, though, he proved his potential towards the end of the season, recording at least 100 rushing yards in each of his final five games.
But even with a strong finish to the year, I won't be surprised if Jones is given the axe. The ex-UTEP rusher carries a $17.5 million cap hit in 2024, which is a lot of money for a running back — especially one who turns 30 in December. That's without mentioning how the latest campaign marked the fifth time in seven seasons that he failed to play a full schedule.
Throw in the status of today's RB market and it wouldn't be shocking if the Packers would rather use that money elsewhere. Fortunately for Gutekunst & Co., they have options.
The Packers can save just north of $5.2 million by cutting him before June 1 or $11.8 million after that date, depending on their preference. Green Bay can use this freed-up cap elsewhere while replacing Jones with a cheaper option, potentially through the NFL Draft.
Considering how even Pro Football Talk's Michael Florio speculates that Jones could be released, it's a situation worth monitoring this offseason.
