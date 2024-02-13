4 Packers Cap Casualty Cuts to Save $50 Million This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers head into the NFL offseason with barely any salary cap space, which is why these four players could wind up being cut to save millions of dollars in the coming months.
3. DL Kenny Clark — Cap Savings: $17 Million Post-June 1
If the Packers want to create even more cap space this offseason, parting ways with Kenny Clark could be in the cards.
The veteran defensive lineman has been with the Packers since he was drafted 27th overall in 2016. He's coming off his third Pro Bowl performance of the last five seasons after tallying 44 tackles, three defended passes, two forced fumbles, and a career-high 7.5 sacks across 17 games in 2023.
So, why would Green Bay cut Clark if he's coming off a career year? While it'd be nice to keep the 28-year-old around if he can replicate last season's results, his 2024 cap hit sits at $27.49 million, which is more than double it was last year ($12.9 million).
Meanwhile, the Packers can save just over $3.2 million if they release Clark before June 1, which skyrockets to $17 million if he's cut after that date. As nice as it'd be to see him return, Gutekunst can use that money to sign multiple contributors rather than have it tied to one player.
A potential divorce is a no-brainer if the Packers want to be even better in 2024.