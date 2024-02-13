4 Packers Cap Casualty Cuts to Save $50 Million This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers head into the NFL offseason with barely any salary cap space, which is why these four players could wind up being cut to save millions of dollars in the coming months.
2. LB De'Vondre Campbell — Cap Savings: $10.5 Million Post-June 1
It was less than two years ago that linebacker De'Vondre Campbell signed a huge five-year, $50 million contract with the Packers. Having said that, the pay raise was well-deserved given that the Fort Myers, FL native was coming off the first All-Pro campaign of his career.
Nevertheless, Campbell hasn't come close to matching those heights since then and the 2023 campaign was the latest example. Suiting up in just 11 games due to injury, the 30-year-old defender finished with 46 solo tackles, one broken-up pass, and one fumble recovery. While those numbers aren't horrible, his 72.0% completion rate and 111.2 passer rating allowed on 25 targets were nothing short of putrid.
Additionally, Campbell's Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 59.9 was, by far, the worst mark of his Packers tenure after earning grades of 82.2 and 81.0 in the first two seasons.
Green Bay has multiple options when it comes to a potential cut. If the Packers release Campbell before June 1, they can save approximately $2.6 million. While that number is nice and could help a lot, it increases to just north of $10.5 million if the ex-Minnesota defender is released after June 1.
With properly weaponized cap space being key to winning championships, don't be shocked if Campbell is sent packing this offseason.