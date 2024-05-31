4 Former Bucks Milwaukee Needs To Bring Back This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Malcolm Brogdon
The 31-year-old guard started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks after being selected with the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Against all odds, he won the Rookie of the Year award and became an integral part of the team immediately. After three seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon signed with the Indiana Pacers and had a fruitful career, most recently winning the 6th Man of the Year award as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2023.
Now, the veteran is entering the final season of his contract that pays him $22.5 million for next year. He is certainly not worth that considering his age-related decline and injury risk but he is still a valuable player.
Brogdon spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers and appeared in 39 games, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists while shooting an impressive 41.2% from three. He is not available all the time, but when he is, he is an impactful player on both ends of the floor.
Since Portland is in a rebuilding mode, they don't have much use for a veteran guard in his 30s. They should be willing to trade him for a Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton package. Brogdon's ability to play next to Lillard, as well as run the show as the primary playmaker when needed, makes him a great fit in Milwaukee.