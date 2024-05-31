4 Former Bucks Milwaukee Needs To Bring Back This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Grayson Allen
One of the under-discussed aspects of the Bucks' struggles last season was how much they missed Grayson Allen. The 28-year-old shooting guard was traded to the Phoenix Suns last offseason as part of the Damian Lillard trade. In Phoenix, Allen had the best season of his career, hitting 46.1% of his threes and earning himself a four-year, $70 million extension.
The Suns will therefore be reluctant to part ways with Allen. However, they might not have a choice. They are one of the most expensive teams in the league with a massive tax bill. Considering that they got swept in the first round and they don't look anywhere close to being a title contender, the Suns ownership may not want to break the bank for this team.
In that scenario, the former Duke star may be available again. The Bucks would presumably have to part ways with Bobby Portis and/or Pat Connaughton as part of this trade but Allen is not only a better player than them but he is also a better fit.
The Bucks need as much shooting as they can around the Lillard-Antetokounmpo duo and Allen is as good as they come. His addition would take the Bucks offense to the next level.