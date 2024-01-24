4 Defensive Coordinators the Packers Can Target to Replace Joe Barry
The Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Who is going to replace him?
By Cem Yolbulan
Patrick Graham, Raiders Defensive Coordinator
Similar to Evero, Patrick Graham could also be in line for a head coaching position this offseason as he is on the shortlist of candidates for the Seattle Seahawks. However, if he doesn't end up getting the job, it would behoove the Packers to try to poach him.
Graham found a surprising amount of success with the Raiders as their defensive unit ranked ninth in points allowed and eighth in defensive DVOA. He has previously worked under Mike Pettine in Green Bay as linebackers coach and run game coordinator. The potential front office and coaching staff changes in Las Vegas could mean that he is gettable for the Packers.
Wink Martindale, Free Agent
Even though it didn't work out for Martindale in Brian Daboll's staff in New York, he still continues to be one of the better defensive minds in football. His track record before his Giants tenure speaks for itself as he not only helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to three straight top-10 defensive finishes but also to a Super Bowl win.
Earlier in the season, LaFleur had nothing but positive things to say about Martindale, calling him "a guy that does a great job putting people in position and presents a lot of different challenges for an offense". Martindale's aggressive scheme and blitzing could be what this Packers defense needs to take them to the next level.