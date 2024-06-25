4 Bucks on Thin Ice Heading Into 2024 NBA Draft
1. Brook Lopez
There are plenty of players on this list who evoke nostalgia due to their contributions over the last several years and their roles in bringing Milwaukee a championship for the first time in 50 years. However, none more so than Brook Lopez.
Lopez signed with the Bucks during Mike Budenholzer's first year as head coach and reinvented himself. He was potentially on his way out of the NBA, as he made his living as a post-up scorer with no outside game to speak of and limited defensive abilities. During his time in Milwaukee, however, he transitioned to a three-point bomber and one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.
Now, with a new era under Doc Rivers, who is reportedly hoping to run a more versatile defensive scheme, Lopez’s future in Milwaukee is uncertain. While he's still a great rim protector, his inability to mix up his coverages could mean he’s on his way out.
Lopez’s trade value across the NBA landscape is unclear. He’s 36 years old and has one year remaining on his contract, so any team that acquires him must be in win-now mode. That severely limits who may be interested in him. However, Jon Horst will scour the league to find the best deal. And if they can’t find a good trade partner, it’s likely the Bucks will keep him.
Lopez should be on high alert entering the draft. While the Bucks might keep him if they can't find a suitable trade, this transition period under a new defensive philosophy means anything can happen.
