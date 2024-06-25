4 Bucks on Thin Ice Heading Into 2024 NBA Draft
3. MarJon Beauchamp
The Bucks used their 24th pick in the 2022 draft on MarJon Beauchamp, hoping he'd blossom into a key piece. But so far, he's been more of a wilted flower. Part of the issue could be his limited playing time—he's averaged just 13.1 minutes per game over 100 career games—but Beauchamp also needs to take ownership of his subpar performance.
Touted as a potential three-and-D wing, Beauchamp instead seems to have the mindset of an alpha scorer, resisting the role the Bucks need him to play. This identity crisis likely contributes to his limited court time.
He has good size at 6-foot-6 and has added some muscle since joining the NBA, but he lacks the lateral quickness to be a good individual defender. On the flip side, he's been an inconsistent shooter from the outside and hasn't shown the ability to consistently create a shot for himself or his teammates.
Milwaukee already has a stable of developmental players—Beauchamp, AJ Green, Chris Livingston, and Andre Jackson Jr. It's improbable they’ll carry more than four young players into next season, especially with Doc Rivers' well-known reluctance to play inexperienced guys who aren't championship-ready.
If the Bucks decide to use their draft pick, it likely means one of their current young guns will be packing their bags. Given Beauchamp's age (he'll be 24 before the season starts), lack of production, and uncertain future, he could be the first youngster on the trading block. He might need to embrace his role or face being part of a trade—an outcome that could leave him dribbling on new hardwood.