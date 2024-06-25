4 Bucks on Thin Ice Heading Into 2024 NBA Draft
The Milwaukee Bucks are buckling up for a major roster shake-up heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, aiming to climb back to the summit of the NBA mountain. This could mean bidding adieu to some high-profile players.
Milwaukee holds the 23rd overall pick (courtesy of New Orleans) on Day 1 of the draft (June 26) and the 33rd overall selection (from Portland) on Day 2 (June 27).
Also, starting June 26, the Bucks can finally trade their 23rd pick and/or their 2031 first and second-rounders. This opens a whole lot of doors for potential trades.
After back-to-back first-round playoff exits, it would be easy for general manager Jon Horst and the front office to chalk it all up to injuries. But that would be a deer-in-the-headlights move.
It’s clear the Bucks need to elevate their game and upgrade the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton. This potential shake-up should make a few players very nervous as they tiptoe on thin ice heading into the draft. The Bucks are ready to roll the dice, make some antlers-raising moves, and charge back to championship glory.
4. Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton has been stuck on the trade block for a while now, and with good reason. After back-to-back disappointing seasons, he’s owed $9.4 million in 2024-25 with a player option for the same amount in 2025-26. Essentially, he’s got two years left on his deal, which feels like an eternity when you’re underperforming.
Once a key player in the Bucks' 2021 championship run, Connaughton has since been missing in action. Milwaukee needs to upgrade their bench and wings—the very position Connaughton occupies. With his contract looking more like a ball and chain, the Bucks might need to package him with one of their draft picks to entice a trade partner. If Milwaukee decides to make a splash, Connaughton might soon find himself traded to new pastures.